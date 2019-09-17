An unidentified aircraft on Tuesday targeted Iranian and pro-Iran militia's military positions in the Syrian city of al-Bukamal near the Syria-Iraq border, the Syrian Observatory reported.

The report noted that this strike is the second of its kind to target Iranian and pro-Iran militias in al-Bukamal this month.

Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported earlier that Iranian-backed militias were hit by air strikes overnight on the border between Iraq and Syria.

An Al Arabiya correspondent said that explosions were heard in the Iraqi town of Qa’im near the Syrian border at around 12:30 a.m., but could not verify the circumstances of the explosion.

Last Update: Tuesday, 17 September 2019 KSA 10:29 - GMT 07:29