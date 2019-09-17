The Taliban claimed responsibility for two blasts which it said killed dozens of people in Afghanistan on Tuesday.



The suicide attacks targeted Afghan security forces, the group's spokesman said.



The explosions, in the capital Kabul and central province of Parwan, killed at least 30 people and injured 45 others, according to police and health officials.

