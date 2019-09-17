A delegation from the Taliban “recently” had talks with Iranian officials in Iran, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi confirmed on Tuesday, the semi-official Mehr news agency reported.

“Recently, within the framework of Iran’s comprehensive consultations with all sides in Afghanistan, a political delegation from the Taliban travelled to Iran and discussed the latest developments in Afghanistan with the relevant Iranian officials,” said Mousavi, when asked by reporters if a delegation from the Taliban had been to Iran.

The Taliban delegation travelled to Tehran to discuss the “recent developments in the Afghan peace process” and “the progress of Iran’s economic projects in Afghanistan” with Iranian officials, according to Mehr.

The Taliban delegation had been in Moscow and had met with Russian officials prior to their visit to Tehran.







Last Update: Tuesday, 17 September 2019 KSA 12:31 - GMT 09:31