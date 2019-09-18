US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson discussed on Wednesday the need for a “united diplomatic response” to the attack on Saudi oil installations, Downing Street said without mentioning a military option.



“They condemned the attacks and discussed the need for a united diplomatic response from international partners. They also spoke about Iran and agreed that they must not be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon,” the British leader’s office said in a statement.

In Riyadh, Saudi Defense Ministry spokesman Colonel Turki al-Malki said the attack could not have come from Yemen, adding the Houthi militia group was “covering up” for Iran.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who landed in Jeddah to discuss the matter with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, described strikes on key Saudi oil installations as an “act of war”, reiterating that it was an “Iranian attack”.

