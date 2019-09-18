A Palestinian was shot dead by Israeli security forces on Wednesday, after she allegedly brandished a knife at the Qalandia checkpoint between Jerusalem and the northern West Bank, Israeli police and medical sources said.

Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said an unidentified “terrorist” had approached security forces at the vehicle passage of the checkpoint, ignoring calls to stop and pulling a knife before being shot in the leg.

Medics treated her at the scene and then evacuated her for further treatment, a police statement said.

Jerusalem’s Hadassah hospital pronounced her dead.

Police distributed a picture of a yellow-handled knife they said she had held.

A video of the incident circulating on social media showed a security guard shooting a woman in the leg from a short distance, the knife falling from her hand.

The incident took place the day after a tight Israeli general election saw Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his main challenger Benny Gantz neck and neck in the race to lead negotiations on forming a new government.

- Developing.

Last Update: Wednesday, 18 September 2019 KSA 09:39 - GMT 06:39