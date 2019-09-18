Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday that “Yemenis” attacked Saudi Aramco oil facilities as a “warning,” Iranian news agencies reported.

Rouhani also blamed the Arab Coalition for the start of the conflict in the regiob, according to Iranian news agencies.

Multiple reports have quoted US intelligence sources as saying that the attack originated from Iran. US President Donald Trump previously said on Monday that it was “looking like” Iran was responsible for the attack.

The Arab coalition said on Monday that they were continuing the investigation with the relevant authorities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and that the initial investigation indicated that the weapons used in the attack which targeted oil facilities in Abqaiq and Hijrat Khurais were Iranian.

-Developing



Last Update: Wednesday, 18 September 2019 KSA 10:24 - GMT 07:24