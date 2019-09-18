US President Donald Trump on Wednesday told reporters that he would provide more details about increased US sanctions on Iran within 48 hours, after announcing them earlier on Twitter.
Trump, speaking in Los Angeles, said his thinking toward Iran has not changed but declined to give any details about his next steps.
He told reporters the ultimate option after the weekend strikes on Saudi Arabian oil facilities would be war but that there were other options.
