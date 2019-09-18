A Turkish court ruled on Wednesday to keep US consulate employee Metin Topuz in jail as his trial on espionage charges continues, a lawyer for Topuz said, meaning he will remain in detention until the next hearing in December.



The trial of Topuz, a Turkish translator and fixer for the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) at the US consulate in Istanbul, has been one of various sources of strain in already fragile ties between NATO allies Turkey and the United States.



The next hearing will be held on December 11, said Topuz’s lawyer.

