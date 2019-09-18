US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will travel to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates, to discuss the recent attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities and coordinate on efforts toward countering Iranian aggression in the region, the State Department said in a statement.

“The Secretary will begin his trip in Jeddah, arriving September 18. He will meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to discuss the recent attack on the Kingdom’s oil facilities and coordinate efforts to counter Iranian aggression in the region,” the statement read.

“The Secretary will then travel to Abu Dhabi to meet with UAE Prince Mohammed bin Zayed to discuss regional and bilateral issues,” the statement added.



Over the weekend, drones attacked Saudi Arabian oil facilities – including the world’s largest, Abqaiq. The attacks have taken 5.7 million (crude) barrels per day off the market, accounting for about six percent of global supply.



A senior US official told CBS News on Tuesday that they have reason to believe that a combination of drones and cruise missiles were launched from southern Iran.

Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said at a much-anticipated press conference in Jeddah on Tuesday that the Kingdom has returned its oil supplies to levels comparable prior to Saturday’s attacks on the Kingdom’s oil installations.

Last Update: Wednesday, 18 September 2019 KSA 00:13 - GMT 21:13