Germany, Kuwait and Belgium have demanded that the UN Security Council vote on a resolution to “immediately cease hostilities” in Syria’s Idlib province, diplomats said Wednesday.

The text of the draft, obtained by AFP, would be voted upon on Thursday, though it could be met with a Russian veto.

The draft calls for a ceasefire beginning September 21 at noon local time, and says it would help “avoid a further deterioration of the already catastrophic humanitarian situation in Idlib.”

On Saturday, a war monitor said that regime and Russian fire has killed at least six civilians in northwestern Idlib.

Last Update: Thursday, 19 September 2019 KSA 23:07 - GMT 20:07