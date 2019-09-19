A senior official of the Iran-backed Houthi militia commended Turkey’s position on the attacks which hit oil facilities in Saudi Aramco on Saturday and drew international condemnations.

“There are international positions that deserve commending ... We especially want to mention Iran and Turkey,” the Houthis’ military spokesperson said in a televised statement.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday linked Saturday's attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities with the war in Yemen.

When asked about the impact of the recent attacks on Saudi Aramco oil facilities in Abqaiq and Hijrat Khurais, Erdogan responded by saying: “We have to look at how the conflict in Yemen started. This country was completely destroyed - who caused it?”

Erdogan's recent comments came during a press conference in Ankara, after a trilateral meeting on Syria with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani.

Although the Iran-backed Houthi militia has claimed it launched the attack from Yemen, US officials pointed to satellite imagery that they said showed the attacks were launched from a west-northwest direction.

Multiple reports quoted US intelligence sources as saying that the attack originated from Iran. US President Donald Trump previously said on Monday that it was “looking like” Iran was responsible for the attack.

The Arab Coalition spokesperson Turki al-Malki said that the initial investigations indicated that the weapons used in the attacks on two Saudi Aramco oil facilities are Iranian.

Last Update: Thursday, 19 September 2019 KSA 17:01 - GMT 14:01