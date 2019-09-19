Iran is not afraid of its enemies, large and small, said the head of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the semi-official Mehr news agency reported.

“We do not fear our enemies – large and small – and have overcome such worries,” said IRGC head Brig. Gen. Hossein Salami.

“Today we have become so powerful that our enemies are forced to attribute any incident that occurs to us, even if by lying,” he added, referring to claims that Iran carried out the attacks on key Saudi oil facilities on Saturday.

While Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia claimed responsibility for the attacks, multiple reports citing senior US officials as well as the Arab Coalition’s investigations indicate that Iran was behind the attacks.

On Wednesday US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo described the attacks as “an act of war.”

Iran has denied any involvement in the attacks.

