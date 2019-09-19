US President Donald Trump’s administration and “ambitious allies” should pray that a war does not happen “for their own sake,” Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called the attacks on Saudi oil facilities an “act of war.”

In a tweet on his official account, Zarif said that Trump’s administration are “deceiving” him.

"Act of war"or AGITATION for WAR?



Remnants of #B_Team (+ambitious allies) try to deceive @realdonaldtrump into war.



For their own sake, they should pray that they won't get what they seek.



They're still paying for much smaller #Yemen war they were too arrogant to end 4yrs ago. — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) September 19, 2019

