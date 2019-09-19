The Saudi ambassador to Germany said on Thursday all options were on the table in retaliation to attacks on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities over the weekend, which the Kingdom has blamed on Iran.



Asked about the possibility of a military strike against Iran, he said: “Of course, everything is on the table, but you have to discuss that well," Prince Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud told Germany’s Deutschlandfunk radio.



“We’re still working on where they were launched from but wherever they came from, Iran is certainly behind them, as Iran built them and they could only be launched with Iranian help,” he said.



Saudi Arabia displayed on Wednesday remnants of Iranian drones and cruise missiles used in an attack on Saudi Aramco’s oil facilities, saying they were undeniable evidence of Iranian aggression.

Last Update: Thursday, 19 September 2019 KSA 09:23 - GMT 06:23