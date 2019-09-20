A top military advisor to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said on Friday that Iran will respond from the Mediterranean to the Indian Ocean against any US conspiracies, the semi-official Mehr news agency reported.

Maj. Gen. Yahya Rahim Safavi said that, “Thirty years after the Sacred Defence, the Islamic Revolution has become an invincible power in West Asia, and if the Americans are thinking of conspiring [against Iran], the Iranian nation will respond to them starting from the Mediterranean to the Red Sea and the Indian Ocean.”

The “Sacred Defence” is a term used by the Iranian regime to refer to the eight-year-long war with Iraq. Iran celebrates “Sacred Defence Week” every year at this time of the year.

Last Update: Friday, 20 September 2019 KSA 13:00 - GMT 10:00