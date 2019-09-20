Near-complete official results Friday confirmed a deadlock in Israel’s general election this week, putting Benny Gantz’s party as the largest but without an obvious path to form a majority coalition.

The results from Israel’s election committee showed Gantz’s centrist Blue and White with 33 seats and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud with 31.

Final results will be published on Wednesday, the committee said.

Last Update: Friday, 20 September 2019 KSA 09:07 - GMT 06:07