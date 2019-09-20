France is working to “reduce the escalation” following an attack on Saudi oil installations, Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri said on Friday following talks with French President Emmanuel Macron.

“The French role is constant and following this matter in order to reduce the escalation that is happening,” Hariri said.

Macron said after the talks that France remains committed to helping Lebanon in its plans for economic reforms.

Last Update: Friday, 20 September 2019 KSA 13:43 - GMT 10:43