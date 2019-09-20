US President Donald Trump on Friday said he expected sanctions to “work” on Iran and that he preferred that strategy to military action.
“I think the sanctions work,” Trump said during a joint press conference with Australian Prime Minster Scott Morrison. “The military would work. That’s a very severe form of winning.”
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?