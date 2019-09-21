“If an enemy makes a mistake, it will certainly receive a crushing response,” warned the commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps' air force, Amir Ali Hajizadeh, on Saturday, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

“The enemies must learn and change their language toward the Iranian nation,” he said.

Iran has made “tremendous progress in the field of drones,” claimed Hajizadeh, stating: “We are among the top five countries in the field of drones.”

His remarks come at a time when multiple reports have cited US intelligence sources as saying that Iran was behind drone attacks on key Saudi oil facilities last week.

Iran has denied any involvement in the attacks.

Hajizadeh, who is one of the eight IRGC commanders sanctioned by the US on June 24, referred to the downing of a US drone on June 20, and said that Iran has also made progress in the field of radars.

IRGC head Brig. Gen. Hossein Salami had claimed earlier this month that Iran’s military is “invincible.”

Last Update: Saturday, 21 September 2019 KSA 13:47 - GMT 10:47