US President Donald Trump has approved sending American troops to bolster Saudi Arabia’s air defenses after Saturday’s attacks on the Kingdom’s oil facilities, which Washington has blamed on Iran, the Pentagon said on Friday.

The Pentagon said the deployment would involve a moderate number of troops and would be primarily defensive in nature.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper said that the United States will send reinforcements to the Gulf at the request of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, following attacks on Saudi oil facilities which it attributes to Iran.

The exact number of reinforcements and type of equipment were not yet decided but would be part of a “moderate deployment” to the region, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Joe Dunford said.



Last Update: Saturday, 21 September 2019 KSA 02:27 - GMT 23:27