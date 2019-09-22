Unidentified planes launched an airstrike on an Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces’ camp on Sunday west of the country’s Al Anbar Governorate, according to Iraqi News Agency.

“At 12:50 a.m. on Sunday morning, the Popular Mobilization Forces’ Marsanat camp, where 13 militiamen were staying, was hit with an airstrike,” the news agency said citing an unidentified source.

Camps and weapons depots used by the mainly Shiite paramilitary force have been hit by a string of blasts since June.

The parliamentary group held the US responsible for the attacks. The US denied the accusations.

Last Update: Sunday, 22 September 2019 KSA 14:05 - GMT 11:05