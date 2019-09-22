Unidentified planes launched an airstrike on an Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces’ camp on Sunday west of the country’s Al Anbar Governorate, according to Iraqi News Agency.SHOW MORE
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?