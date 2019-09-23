British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Monday that it was “very likely” that Iran was responsible for the attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil installations.



“UK believes it is very likely that Iran was responsible for the outrageous, unlawful attack on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia,” Raab said on Twitter. “We will work with our international partners on a robust diplomatic response and for stability in the region.”

Raab had said earlier on Sunday it was implausible that attacks on Saudi oil facilities were conducted by Yemen’s Houthi militia.

