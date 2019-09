The United States envoy on Iran, Brian Hook, says US seeks comprehensive negotiations with Iran that include missile development, support for terrorism.

He said that Iran supports terrorist groups in five continents in the world, and that the Iranian Revolutionary Guards provided Lebanon’s Hezbollah with missiles and funds.

Hook said that Iran is responsible for Saudi Aramco attacks on Sept. 14.

Monday, 23 September 2019