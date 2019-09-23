Iran’s government spokesman Ali Rabiei said on Monday that a British-flagged oil tanker is “free” to leave more than two months after it was seized in the Gulf.



“The legal process has finished and based on that the conditions for letting the oil tanker go free have been fulfilled and the oil tanker can move,” Rabiei told a news conference.

