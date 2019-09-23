French President Emmanuel Macron said he would meet Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Monday and US President Donald Trump on Tuesday as he seeks to defuse tensions between Washington and Tehran.

An attack on Saudi oil facilities on Sept. 14, which the United States and Saudi Arabia blamed on Iran, was a turning point, Macron told reporters.

Iran has denied involvement.

Trump, arriving at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Monday, was asked about the possibility of meeting Iranian leader Hassan Rouhani after tensions over an attack on Saudi oil facilities.

“We’ll see what happens,” Trump told reporters

President Rouhani said on Monday ahead of the UN General Assembly that Iran’s “Coalition for Hope and Hormuz Peace” initiative will call for regional peace materialized by “collective cooperation from Arabian Gulf countries.”

