US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said it was “not even worth responding” to the denials made by Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif regarding Tehran’s involvement in the recent attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia.

“I don’t know why anybody listens to the Iranian foreign minister. He has nothing to do with Iranian foreign policy, and he’s lied for decades and then he resigned,” Pompeo said during a Sunday interview on CBS’ Face The Nation.

“It’s not even worth responding to him. It’s beneath the dignity of anyone in the world to listen to someone who repeatedly makes the claim that the Houthis launched this attack,” Pompeo said.

Iranian officials have continued to deny any involvement in the attacks that targeted Saudi Aramco’s oil facilities in Abqaiq and Khurais on September 14, despite investigators identifying the weapons used as Iranian-made.

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir called Zarif’s statements on the recent attacks on Saudi oil facilities “outrageous, outlandish and frankly laughable.”

Zarif, who is currently in New York for UN meetings, has warned that any retaliatory strike on Iran by the US or Saudi Arabia will result in “an all-out war.”

Last Update: Monday, 23 September 2019 KSA 04:57 - GMT 01:57