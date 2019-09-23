Iran’s “Coalition for Hope and Hormuz Peace” initiative will call for regional peace materialized by “collective cooperation from Arabian Gulf countries” President Hassan Rouhani said on Monday ahead of the UN General Assembly (UNGA).

Rouhani was speaking from Iran, before heading to New York to attend the 74th session of the UNGA, where he said that it will be a "suitable opportunity for nations and also Iranian great nation to declare their views," the official Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported.

Rouhani added that the session will be an "opportunity to elaborate on unfair and cruel measures which are being imposed on the Iranian people."

President Donald Trump on Friday had announced new sanctions on Iran’s central bank, calling the measures the toughest ever imposed on another country by the United States.

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, also speaking to reporters, said the bank was Tehran’s last source of funds.

The Trump administration has vowed a response after US officials blamed Iran for weekend blasts on Saudi Arabia’s oil infrastructure, which caused a sharp hike in global crude prices.

The United States already maintains sweeping sanctions on Iran including on its central bank, with anyone who deals with it subject to prosecution.

IRNA also reported the Iranian president as saying that the US "did not like" that the Iranian delegation is attending the UNGA, and will "present its views."

US President Donald Trump had told reporters on Sunday that he has no plans to meet with Iranian officials in New York.

Rouhani had previously alluded to the Iran initiative on Sunday, stating that Tehran would present to the UN a regional cooperation plan for peace.





Last Update: Monday, 23 September 2019 KSA 11:05 - GMT 08:05