US President Donald Trump, arriving at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Monday, was asked about the possibility of meeting Iranian leader Hassan Rouhani after tensions over an attack on Saudi oil facilities.

“We’ll see what happens,” Trump told reporters

President Rouhani said on Monday ahead of the UN General Assembly that Iran’s “Coalition for Hope and Hormuz Peace” initiative will call for regional peace materialized by “collective cooperation from Arabian Gulf countries.”

President Trump on Friday had announced new sanctions on Iran’s central bank, calling the measures the toughest ever imposed on another country by the United States.

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, also speaking to reporters, said the bank was Tehran’s last source of funds.

The Trump administration has vowed a response after US officials blamed Iran for weekend blasts on Saudi Arabia’s oil infrastructure, which caused a sharp hike in global crude prices.

Last Update: Monday, 23 September 2019 KSA 18:07 - GMT 15:07