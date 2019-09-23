US demands to change a 2015 nuclear deal with world powers are unacceptable, a senior Iranian official told Reuters, as tensions have spiked between Washington and Tehran after an attack on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia on September 14.
“We will never renegotiate a deal that took us years to reach ... Iran's leadership supports diplomacy but if Americans want to ease tension, they should lift sanctions and end pressure on Tehran,” the senior official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.
