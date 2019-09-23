Lebanon’s central bank governor says a senior US Treasury official is visiting Beirut to explain the motives behind recent US sanctions targeting Lebanon’s Iranian-backed Hezbollah, which has been designated as a terrorist organization by countries and groups including the US, UK, and the Arab League.SHOW MORE
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?