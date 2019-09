Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir is speaking at the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) on Tuesday.

Al Arabiya English is livestreaming the event from New York at 2:00 p.m. EST (21:00 p.m., Riyadh, 22:00 p.m. Dubai).

Titled “A conversation with Adel al-Jubeir at the Council on Foreign Relations,” the discussion will be moderated by CFR President Richard Haas.

Founded in 1921, the CFR is an “independent, nonpartisan membership organization, think tank, and publisher.” It publishes the widely read policy magazine “Foreign Affairs.”

