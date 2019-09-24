Enemies who try to attack Iran will face defeat, a senior Iranian military official said on Tuesday, after the US, Saudi Arabia and European powers accused the Islamic Republic of carrying out an attack on Saudi oil facilities.



“We have repeatedly told the enemy that if there is any violation toward this country, they will face the same action that took place with the American drone and the English tanker,” said Iran’s armed forces chief of staff, Maj. Gen. Mohammad Baqeri, according to the Tasnim news agency.

Bagheri was referring to the US drone it downed in June and the British-flagged tanker it seized in July.

“The result of a violation toward this country will be captivity and defeat,” added Bagheri.

He also made comments criticizing Iran's “enemies,” who have “given up” on a military confrontation and have resorted to “economic terrorism” against Iran. Bagheri accused Saudi Arabia and the UAE of “conspiring” against Iran, adding that these countries have “lost their way.”

Bagheri also suggested the recent attacks on Saudi Aramco facilities in Abqaiq and Hijrat Khurais came from Yemen.

“The Yemeni people have today acquired weapons that can down their enemies’ strategic bombers and damage their oil facilities from thousands of kilometres away. These are the blessings of the Sacred Defense,” said Bagheri.

The “Sacred Defense” is a term used by the Iranian regime to refer to the eight-year-long war with Iraq. Iran celebrates “Sacred Defense Week” every year in late September.

While Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia claimed responsibility for the Aramco attacks, multiple reports have cited US intelligence sources as saying that the attacks originated from Iran. On Sunday, the Wall Street Journal quoted two Saudi Arabian officials who are in talks with the Houthis as saying that the Houthis admitted they had covered for Iran by claiming the attacks.

Iran has denied any involvement in the attacks. On Tuesday Britain, France, and Germany blamed Iran for the attacks.



Last Update: Tuesday, 24 September 2019 KSA 10:41 - GMT 07:41