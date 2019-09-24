Iran is no longer confined to a specific geographical area and is present across the region through its proxies, like Hezbollah in Lebanon, said the representative of the Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on Friday, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

“Today, Iran is not just Iran. Iran is not limited to a geographic area,” Ayatollah Ahmad Alamolhoda, the supreme leader's representative in the north-eastern province of Khorasan Razavi, said.

The Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) militias in Iraq, the Houthis in Yemen, the National Front in Syria, the Islamic Jihad and Hamas in Palestine, and Hezbollah in Lebanon, “are all Iran,” he added.

In the event of an attack on Iran, “Israel will be wiped out in half a day,” warned Alamolhoda.

By accusing Iran of being involved in the drone attacks on key Saudi oil facilities on September 14, “they want to deceive the world,” Tasnim quoted him as saying.

While Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia claimed responsibility for drone attacks, multiple reports have cited US intelligence sources as saying that the attacks originated from Iran.

Iran has denied any involvement in the attacks.

“The drones that the Yemenis sent that caused such damage to Saudi Arabia - was Iran not there? You say that these drones came from the north, not the south. What difference does it make? Iran is both to your south and to your north,” said Alamolhoda.

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir had said on Saturday that “the attacks did not come from Yemen but from the north.”

Last Update: Tuesday, 24 September 2019 KSA 08:16 - GMT 05:16