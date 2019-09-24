Iranian-backed Hezbollah can inflict irreparable damage on Israel, according to a senior representative of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, the semi-official Iranian Students’ News Agency (ISNA) reported on Tuesday.

Israel’s “[military] power sites” and “sensitive sites” are today within Hezbollah’s range and could be damaged irreparably, said cleric Abdollah Haji Sadeghi, who is Khamenei’s representative in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The US is aware that Iran could cause the “complete destruction” of Israel, and didn’t respond to Iran’s downing of its unmanned drone in June for this reason, he added, claiming that Israel and Saudi Arabia had “begged” the US not to respond.

The US would therefore not “dare” to attack Iran, said Sadeghi: “America today does not dare to take action against the Islamic Republic, and so we must all realise that the economic problems will not be solved by compromising and giving in to the demonic and arrogant demands of the enemy, but by resisting and believing in the internal capabilities and capacities.”

Hezbollah is a key part of Iran's regional proxy network. On Friday, Ayatollah Ahmad Alamolhoda said that the Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) militias in Iraq, the Houthis in Yemen, the National Front in Syria, the Islamic Jihad and Hamas in Palestine, and Hezbollah in Lebanon, “are all Iran.”

Sadeghi also said that Western countries are concerned about the rise of Iranian-backed Hezbollah organizations in London or Washington.

“The enemies’ evaluation is that Iran’s Islamic Revolution has conquered the hearts of the nations of the world. Today, the enemies are … concerned about the rise of [a] Hezbollah in London or Washington,” he said.

Saudi Arabia called on the international community “to put a limit to Iran’s aggressive behavior” on Tuesday. Iran has been widely accused of carrying out attacks on Saudi Aramco oil facilities on September 14.

