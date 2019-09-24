German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday said she spoke to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani at the United Nations about the nuclear deal, and the regional situation.

Earlier, Merkel discussed Iran and trade issues with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, a German government spokesman said on Tuesday.

“I would welcome it if it came to talks between the United States and Iran but it won’t work that all sanctions are first taken off the table and then there are talks. I think that is not realistic,” Merkel said.



At the United Nations, Rouhani had said on Tuesday he was open to discuss small changes, additions or amendments to a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and six major powers if the United States lifted sanctions.

