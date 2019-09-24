Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday that US President Donald Trump had asked him to mediate with Iran to defuse tensions.

“Trump asked me that if we could de-escalate the situation and maybe come up with another deal,” Khan told reporters at the United Nations after meeting both Trump and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

In his speech at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, President Trump appealed to the international community to respond to Iran’s escalating aggression and warned Iran's leadership.

Trump described the “repressive” regime in Iran as “one of the greatest security threats facing peace-loving nations” and called on Tehran to put the Iranian people first.

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir said that Saudi Arabia believes Iran is responsible for the attack on two Saudi Arabian oil facilities on September 14, but that it is waiting for the investigation to be completed before assigning blame.

“We are certain it [the attack] came from the north. Once the investigation is complete, we will make the announcements and we will pin the blame. But we believe Iran is responsible because these were Iranian weapons,” said al-Jubeir at an event at the Council of Foreign Relations.

