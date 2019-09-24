President Donald Trump said on Monday during a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on the sidelines of the UNGA that he is not worried about the scattered protests that broke out in several Egyptian cities late Friday.



Speaking to reporters, Trump defended the Egyptian president, stating that before al-Sisi became president, “there was very little order, there was chaos.”

He added that al-Sisi is a “great leader.”



Al-Sisi says “political Islam” has led to instability in the region, and he says the people of Egypt reject it.



The two leaders spoke as Trump is attending three days of meetings at the United Nations.

Qatar’s Al Jazeera news network had come under fire for its coverage of weekend protests in Egypt, during which it aired eight-year-old footage that it portrayed as new material.

Images of demonstrators gathering at Cairo’s Tahrir Square first surfaced on Friday night, followed by small protests in other Egyptian cities.

However, there has been no repeat of the large scale uprising in 2011, which ousted former President Hosni Mubarak.

Last Update: Tuesday, 24 September 2019 KSA 10:07 - GMT 07:07