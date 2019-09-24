President Donald Trump said on Monday during a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on the sidelines of the UNGA that he is not worried about the scattered protests that broke out in several Egyptian cities late Friday.
Speaking to reporters, Trump defended the Egyptian president, stating that before al-Sisi became president, “there was very little order, there was chaos.”
