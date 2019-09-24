The US-led coalition that is helping fight ISIS in Iraq said on Tuesday it would not tolerate any attacks against its personnel after rockets were fired overnight at Baghdad's fortified Green Zone.



US and coalition-occupied facilities in the area were not hit by the rockets but the coalition would defend itself if it were targeted, it said in a statement.



There was no claim of responsibility for the rocket attack. One rocket landed in the Tigris River and another hit in the Green Zone without causing casualties or damage, Iraqi security services said.

