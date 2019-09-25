Al Arabiya English will be covering talks from the United Against Nuclear Iran’s Iran Summit on Tuesday.

Live coverage of Thamer al-Sabhan, the Minister of State for Arab Gulf Affairs, Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, discussing "The Future of Iran's H-Team: Houthis, Hamas & Hezbollah," will be broadcast on Al Arabiya English later today.

Al Arabiya English is also livestreaming Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir from around 3:15 p.m. New York time (11:15 p.m. Dubai time).

The Iran summit is taking place at The Lotte New York Palace in New York.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo gave the opening remarks to launch the summit. Panels will be discussing topics including Tehran’s policy of hostage taking and the impact of US sanctions on Iran.

The event is hosted by United Against Nuclear Iran, a nonprofit, bi-partisan, advocacy group that “seeks to prevent Iran from fulfilling its ambition to obtain nuclear weapons.”

