Iran is willing to give reassurances on not seeking nuclear arms and accept "small changes" to its 2015 nuclear accord with world powers if the United States returns to the deal and lifts sanctions, a government spokesman said on Wednesday.

"If the sanctions are ended and there is a return to the (nuclear) accord, there is room for giving reassurances towards breaking the deadlock and President (Hassan Rouhani) even has a proposal for small changes in the accord," the spokesman, Ali Rabiei, said on state TV.

Last Update: Wednesday, 25 September 2019 KSA 13:04 - GMT 10:04