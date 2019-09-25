Israel’s president tasked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday with forming a new government led by his right-wing Likud party after power-sharing talks with his centrist rival, Benny Gantz, failed.
But eight days after an inconclusive election, Netanyahu has no clear path to a fifth term: a Likud-led bloc of right-wing and religious parties is six seats short of a ruling majority in the 120-seat parliament.
