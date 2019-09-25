On Tuesday the US Secretary of Defense, Mark Esper, took to Twitter to state that having met with some of the US’s key allies, “The consensus is clear – Iran is responsible for the extraordinary attack on Saudi Arabia.”
In the last week, I talked with each of my counterparts from the UK, France and Germany about Iran. The consensus is clear - Iran is responsible for the extraordinary attack on Saudi Arabia.— Secretary of Defense Dr. Mark T. Esper (@EsperDoD) September 24, 2019
SHOW MORE
We expect others will step up and call Iran out for their destabilizing behavior and provide support to our partners in the region.— Secretary of Defense Dr. Mark T. Esper (@EsperDoD) September 24, 2019
How are we doing?