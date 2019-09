Iranian President Hassan Rouhani says Iran is not involved in the attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia and does not have to provide evidence.



He also challenged countries who accused Iran of carrying out this month’s attacks on the oil facilities to provide evidence.



“Those who make the allegations must provide the needed proof. What is your evidence?” he told reporters in New York, a day after addressing the UN General Assembly.



The United States, France, Germany, and Britain have all blamed Iran for the strikes on the kingdom’s Abqaiq plant and the Khurais oil field which knocked out half of Saudi Arabia’s oil production.

