The European Union privately warned Iran that it will be forced to withdraw from the 2015 nuclear deal if Tehran continues to breach the terms of the plan, The Guardian reported on Friday.

Britain, France and Germany had agreed to send the warning to Iran in a meeting on Wednesday, according to the paper reported. Iran has already taken three steps to reduce its compliance with a landmark 2015 nuclear deal. unless the remaining signatories find ways to shield its economy from US sanctions.

A UN nuclear watchdog report showed on Thursday that Iran committed a further breach of its nuclear deal with major powers by enriching uranium with advanced centrifuges, and plans to install more of those advanced machines than previously announced.

According to The Guardian’s report, the EU told Iran that they will would pull out of the nuclear deal if more significant cuts to the deal were made by Tehran.

Once the deal’s dispute mechanism is triggered, both the signatories and Iran will have 30 days to prove significant non-compliance.

Iran has repeatedly said it will ramp up its nuclear activities unless the European countries do more to protect its economy from the impact of the US sanctions.

President Donald Trump said in a tweet on Friday that the US would not be lifting the sanctions imposed on Tehran.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a speech to the UN General Assembly on Wednesday that Iran has “only heard beautiful words” from European countries.

“It has now become clear for all that the United States turns back to its commitments and Europe is unable and incapable of fulfilling its commitments,” Rouhani said in speaking about the nuclear deal.

Last Update: Friday, 27 September 2019 KSA 17:14 - GMT 14:14