The Lebanese Ministry of Finance denied reports on Friday that its website was hacked by the international hacktivist group Anonymous.

Rumors began swirling online earlier in the day, after an image showed a screenshot of a webpage with the ministry’s URL and the message “cannot display help” and “(AnonymousLeb Are Here, 1040)”.

The initial reports were that the group Anonymous hacked the website and was threatening to leak the data of the finance ministry.

The ministry stressed that the image, published on the Anonymous group’s Facebook page, is old and dates back to 2016, adding that users were unable to visit the website due to high traffic flow after the false report was spread online.

Last Update: Friday, 27 September 2019 KSA 17:05 - GMT 14:05