An Egyptian court has referred on Saturday the cases of seven people accused of killing an officer and six security personnel to the Grand Mufti, Egypt’s top religious authority.

The Public Prosecution has also brought several charges against the defendants, which include: joining a terrorist organization, possession of weapons and explosives, and carrying out a number of terrorist operations.

They have also been charged with killing officers and security personnel, setting fire to an officer’s car, and an armed robbery on a post office in 2016 in the Egyptian city of Helwan that resulted in the theft of 82 thousand Egyptian pounds.

A hearing was set for November 12.

Last Update: Saturday, 28 September 2019 KSA 13:23 - GMT 10:23