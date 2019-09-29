An administrative court in Jordan has ruled to end a nationwide teachers' strike on Sunday, the state-owned Jordan News Agency reported.

Jordan’s cabinet on Saturday had offered striking teachers pay hikes in a bid to end a damaging nationwide strike that has piled pressure on the debt-burdened country undergoing tough IMF-backed fiscal reforms amid concerns of a new round of demands by army retirees and other public-sector employees.

Over one and a half million students in the country’s public schools have been hit by the strike heeded by over 100,000 teachers after the government rejected a demand for a 50 percent pay rise of their basic salaries.

Prime Minister Omar al-Razzaz, facing a barrage of public criticism for his handling of the strike as it enters its fourth week, announced pay increases ranging from 6 to 18 percent.

- With Reuters

Last Update: Sunday, 29 September 2019 KSA 11:59 - GMT 08:59