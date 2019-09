Egypt has received a wanted member of the Muslim Brotherhood from Kuwait, according to Al Arabiya sources.

According to the sources, the man arrested was a wanted person by a military court in Egypt.

In July, members of a militant cell linked to the banned Muslim Brotherhood group were arrested in Kuwait, those arrested were wanted by Egyptian authorities and some of them had been sentenced to 15 years behind bars in their home country, according to Kuwait’s interior ministry.

Last Update: Sunday, 29 September 2019 KSA 22:46 - GMT 19:46