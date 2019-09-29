Saudi Arabia says it supports Egyptian efforts to fight terrorism after a recent deadly militant attack in northern Sinai, the Saudi Press Agency reported citing a foreign ministry source.



“The source affirmed the Kingdom’s full solidarity and support to the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt in its fight against terrorism and extremism, offering condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, the government and the brotherly Egyptian people,” the statement on SPA read.



On Friday, security officials and medical sources said militants attacked a security checkpoint, killing eight troops and a civilian and wounding three troops and a civilian in restive northern Sinai Peninsula.



Security sources said the militants attacked with automatic rifles and grenades in the small town of Dir el Abd. Officials said warplanes hunted down the militants and struck their vehicles and motorcycles, leaving at least 15 dead.



Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi condemned the attack, saying on Facebook that Egypt will triumph in the “battle against terrorism.”



In a statement posted on an extremist website, ISIS in Sinai claimed responsibility for the attack, putting the death toll among security forces at 15, including an officer.

Last Update: Sunday, 29 September 2019 KSA 00:28 - GMT 21:28