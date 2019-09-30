Iran is capable of attacking its enemies anywhere, said the commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Hossein Salami on Monday, adding that Israel’s destruction is an “achievable goal,” the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

“Today, we can attack the enemy with any intensity and precision and in any area,” warned Salami.

“In the first phase of the Islamic Revolution, we created the capacity to destroy the illegitimate Zionist regime, but in the second phase, we must remove this regime from the world’s geography … this is no longer a dream and is an achievable goal,” he added.

On the 40th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Iran, the official website of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei published a document entitled “The Second Phase of the Revolution Statement” in February 2019. The document offered a set of guidelines about the state of affairs in the future as envisaged by Khamenei.

In the document, Khamenei gave “advice” on various matters, such as foreign policy, the economy and lifestyle.

Salami has previously made threats against Iran’s “enemies,” warning that any country which attacked Iran would become a “battlefield.”

Last Update: Monday, 30 September 2019 KSA 15:15 - GMT 12:15